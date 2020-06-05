Entertainment News | World Environment Day: Shraddha Kapoor Shares 'small Changes' She's Made to Preserve Environment

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): Bringing about small changes to help preserve the environment, actor Shraddha Kapoor on the World Environment Day shared a collage exemplifying how making small changes can also help in conserving the environment.

The 'Aashiqui 2' star put out a post on Instagram wherein she showed a brass water bottle, a bucket with a mug, and a toothbrush made of wood -- the changes she made to her lifestyle to preserve the environment.

The changes Shraddha has made for example -- the brass made bottles are an environment-friendly alternative to the plastic bottles, and in order to conserve water, she has switched taking shower for a bath to using bucket and mug, which takes less amount of water.

Shraddha also shared that she has been using wood made toothbrush which is a better alternative from using plastic made brushes that are non-biodegradable.

Along with the post, the 'Saaho' star said that she had made these changes from the past year. She wrote, "Bringing about small changes in the past year to help preserve our environment. Happy World Environment Day."

Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Sanja Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol took to social media to mark the day with their special posts about the environment and the Earth. (ANI)

