Los Angeles, Jun 30 (PTI) Hollywood star John Cena says he is ready to reprise his role of Jakob for another "Fast and Furious" movie if the audience enjoys watching "F9".

The 44-year-old actor made his debut in the ninth installment of the long-running action franchise, which released in the US last week to box office success.

Cena plays Jakob, the estranged younger brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, in the Justin Lin-directed movie.

During an interview with Insider, the actor was asked whether he would like to return for the franchise's tenth chapter.

To this, Cena said, "I'm a fan. So, I want to say that I would love to see more Jakob. As the rookie on the squad, I'm not near high enough to make any of those decisions."

"I just really hope that the world enjoys 'F9'. If they enjoy it, maybe I'll get another shot," he added.

"Fast and Furious 9" also features Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

Since its release, the movie has grossed over USD 400 million at the global box office.

