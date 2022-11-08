Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Yami Gautam has been playing diverse roles ever since she made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Vicky Donor' in 2012. And while talking about her performances, it won't be fair if we don't talk about her film 'Bala'.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, 'Bala' revolves around the issue of premature baldness. In the film, Yami played the role of a small-town TikTok star. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar also starred in the hit movie. As 'Bala' completed 3 years today, Yami took a stroll down memory lane and penned a note of gratitude.

"Looking back with a heart full of love and gratitude for the film and Pari Mishra! A character that changed everything for me ever since! Thank you @amarkaushik3. years of #Bala," she wrote on Instagram.

In the upcoming months, Yami has a lot to offer to her fans. This year she has given films like 'A Thursday', and 'Dasvi' along with the premiere of her recent film 'Lost' which opened at Chicago South Asian Film Festival and won a standing ovation from the audience.

She has more power packed performances lined up with projects like 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' which is also all set to hit the digital screens soon. She will also be seen in 'OMG2' and 'Dhoom Dham' among other projects.(ANI)

