Actor Yami Gautam rang in the new year by exploring nature with her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Yami took to Instagram and shared a video from her New Year celebrations. She wrote, "Thankful for a beautiful 2023 & hoping for a blessed 2024. Happy New Year!" At the start of the video, the couple can be seen playing with a dog. Yami can be seen enjoying nature and gazing at fruits and flowers. The video also shows the pair petting some cows. Soon after she dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. From Mouni Roy to Amy Jackson, Bollywood Beauties Who Welcomed New Year 2024 With Hot Bikini Clicks! (View Pics).

Notably, Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actress subsequently made a surprise announcement of her marriage to the director-lyricist in May 2021.Jennifer Lopez Rings In 2024 With Stunning Beach Stroll, Flaunts Toned Abs in Black Bikini (View Pic).

Yami Gautam Bids Goodbye to 2023:

Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar is known for directing Vicky Kaushal's action thriller film URI: The Surgical Strike. In the coming months, Yami, who was last seen in OMG 2 will feature in Dhoom Dhaam alongside Pratik Gandhi.