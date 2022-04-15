New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): After 'Gangubai' and 'RRR', it's Yash's pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' that has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business in India post the third wave of COVID-19.

'KGF 2', which had released on April 14, has earned Rs 134.50 crore on its opening day, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Also Read | Britney Spears Plans to Get Married to Sam Asghari After Giving Birth to Their First Child.

"'KGF2' DAY 1: Rs 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses Rs 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]," he tweeted.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'.

Also Read | Jackky Bhagnani Launches Devotional Music Channel 'Jjust Pooja' Under His Label.

Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster.

The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)