Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): The fourth season of much-loved 'Yellowstone' starring Oscar and Emmy winner Kevin Costner has landed a premiere date on NBCUniversal's Peacock.

As per Deadline, the streamer will launch the fourth season on March 28.

Also Read | Howard Stern Slams Russian President Putin for Military Operation on Ukraine.

The streaming premiere date will be a boon for fans looking to digitally binge the series, which has been renewed for a fifth season.

The unusual deal, which sees Peacock stream the show rather than Paramount plus, was recently called "unfortunate" by Paramount Global President and CEO Bob Bakish, as per Deadline.

Also Read | Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani Share Screen Space Together After 30 Years With Smart Jodi.

The series, which is produced by 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios, follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect - the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders - an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.

Season 4 will see the family in a precarious position, though Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton takes care of business to get back in her father's good books.

As per Deadline, the series is executively produced by Sheridan and co-creator John Linson alongside include Costner, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)