New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): "Yoga has invaluable and innumerable health benefits and I'm proud that it is India's gift to the world," said Manushi Chillar while explaining how the practice has been beneficial for her.

The former Miss World says she is indebted to yoga for making her stronger physically and mentally and also recommended everyone to add yoga to their routines.

"Yoga has become a sanctuary for so many people across the world and helped them in so many ways. I recommend everyone should add yoga to their routines to understand the benefits that one can unlock for themselves," she said.

Not just physically, but Manushi feels that performing yoga has made her "more aware, more conscious, and stronger"

"I've enjoyed adding it to my rest days as it helps me maintain my flexibility," she said.

The 23-year-old star also says that yoga has enhanced her sense of focus.

"Yoga has taught me patience, taught me to discard things from my mind that's unimportant. It's helped my outlook towards life, made my focus sharper, and helped me make better life decisions," she added.

Manushi Chillar will debut in Bollywood with the highly anticipated historical-drama 'Prithviraj' opposite Akshay Kumar. She will be playing the royal princess Sanyogita, whose tales of beauty mesmerised an entire nation. (ANI)

