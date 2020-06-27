Mumbai (Maharashtra)n [India], June 27 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday lauded actor Sushmita Sen's comeback with web series 'Arya,' and urged the actor to never take a break again.

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor put out a post on Twitter wherein she heaped praises on the former Miss Universe and the web series.

Taapsee confessed that she is not a binge watcher, and started her note," Just finished watching #Aarya Took my own time coz I am not really a binge watcher".

"And how much fun I had relishing this amazing drama !@RamKMadhvaniplease make more movies and @thesushmitasenplease don't ever take a break again coz you are MIND BLOWINGly GOOD!," she added.

Confessing that she has become a fan of the series after watching it, Taapsee wrote, "#IAmAFan"

Earlier in the day, megastar Salman Khan applauded actor Sushmita Sen for her powerful comeback with 'Arya,' and urged people to whole-heartedly welcome the comeback of the star and watch the gripping crime-thriller.

Khan took to social media to share a video of himself where he is seen narrating some of the power-packed dialogues from the show before urging people to watch the crime-drama on video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles. (ANI)

