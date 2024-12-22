Washington [USA], December 22 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Mariah Carey concluded her tour with a star-studded audience that included Rihanna, the 36-year-old Fenty founder, on December 17. The singer shared details about her surprise meeting with Rihanna during a stop on her concert tour.

During her performance, Mariah stepped off the stage to interact with fans, take selfies, and greet the crowd. In an exclusive conversation with People, she revealed that as she was returning to the stage after meeting the audience, a security guard approached her, prompting her to head back into the crowd.

"I was like, 'You cannot call me a diva again because I'm literally backing down the stairs,'" Carey told People, recalling the moment during the concert.

As it turned out, she was heading back to the pit to meet none other than Rihanna, who surprised everyone by having her breast signed by the singer.

"That was hilarious," Carey said of the interaction, speaking over the phone from Aspen. "I had heard that Rihanna was coming to the show, but I didn't think she would actually be in the crowd. She was fun."

Mariah Carey performed the final show of her annual Christmas tour after cancelling three earlier shows due to illness, according to People.

"Lambs, thank you for making my #Christmastime so special. I've loved singing with you every night, and I can't wait to see you all tomorrow in Brooklyn for the final show of the tour," Carey wrote in an Instagram post, referring to her performance at the Barclays Center in New York.

Earlier, on December 11, shortly before her scheduled performance at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena, Carey announced on X (formerly Twitter) that she had to cancel the show due to illness.

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I've come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. I love you all so much," she wrote.

Two days later, the Grammy winner announced she was "still sick" and had to cancel her performances at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, N.Y.

"I'm devastated about it and appreciate your support. Love, MC," she posted on X.

Carey had announced her Christmas Time tour on August 2, stating in an interview that she had "been working day and night on this one," as reported by People. (ANI)

