New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber penned down a heart-warming message for his good friend Jaden Smith as the actor-rapper turned 22 on Thursday.

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Bieber dug out a lovely throwback picture of the two and wrote: "HAPPY BDAY @c.syresmith. You make me better."

The young rapper released his debut studio album 'Syre' in November 2017. His second studio album 'Erys' was released last year and had received favourable positive reviews from the music enthusiasts.

As the rapper turned a year older today, his father, actor Will Smith also took to Instagram to share a humorous post while extending his birthday wishes.

In the picture, Smith is seen excitedly talking to someone another side, while Jaden has kept a least-interested face.

"Happy Birthday, J-Diggy! You were clearly questioning my parenting abilities in this pic. Whatever I was trying to get you to do must've turned out okay. Hahahahaha I Love You, Man," the 'Bad Boys' actor wrote.

Jaden's first movie role was with his father in the 2006 released film 'The Pursuit of Happyness.' The biographical drama film is one widely loved movie with many appreciating the father-son duo's chemistry in the reel, as well as in real life.

Jaden also acted in the remake of 'The Day the Earth Stood Still' (2008), 'The Karate Kid' remake in 2010, and in 'After Earth' sharing the screen space once again with his father. (ANI)

