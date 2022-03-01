Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): American TV writer and producer Sera Gamble, widely known for her work on 'You' and 'Supernatural', is developing a series adaptation of the Francesca Lia Block book 'Weetzie Bat' for Peacock.

As per Variety, Gamble will write and executive produce the series. Paul Shapiro, Greg Silverman of Stampede Ventures, Vince Gerardis and Hope Rieser Farley of Startling Media will also executive produce.

Also Read | RRR: Makers Share a Cool BTS Picture of Jr NTR and Ram Charan From Sets of the Upcoming Magnum Opus.

Chris Schelling, Liz Lippman of Stampede Ventures, and Block will co-executive produce. UCP will serve as the studio.

The series will follow Weetzie, her best friend Dirk, and their found family as they traverse the sparkling, dangerous, secret world beneath the surface of 1980s Los Angeles. Weetzie faces the deepest heartbreaks of life with a spirit of hard-won optimism and an unfailing knack for finding the magic hidden inside the ordinary. Weetzie has discovered something amazing: magic is real, and it is hiding in plain sight in the city of Los Angeles. Now, if she can find it, she can use it to get what she's always wanted: true love, a real home, and a happy family.

Also Read | Ned Eisenberg, Known for His Roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mare of Easttown and The Good Wife, Dies at 65.

This marks the second Peacock project that Gamble is developing. It was reported in 2021 that she was also working on adapting the Caroline Kepnes' book 'Providence' for the streamer.

Gamble previously co-developed the hit drama series 'You', which is also based on Kepnes book series. 'You' started out on Lifetime before moving to Netflix for Seasons 2 and 3. It was renewed for Season 4 ahead of the Season 3 premiere. Gamble is the executive producer and showrunner on the series.

Her other credits include 'The Magicians' at Syfy, 'Physical' at Apple and 'Supernatural' at The CW. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)