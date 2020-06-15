Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertainment News | 'Your Mother is Hugging You N Keeping You Safe,' Farah Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 11:41 AM IST
Entertainment News | 'Your Mother is Hugging You N Keeping You Safe,' Farah Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Monday expressed disbelief over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 55-year-old star put out a post on Instagram featuring herself with Rajput. In the pictures, the late star is seen grinning ear to ear.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says 'Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother'.

"Can't still believe... but I know somewhere your mother is hugging you n keeping you safe. Be at peace my dearest [?] #sushantsinghrajput," the 'Om Shanti Om' director wrote in the post.

Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly killed self at his Mumbai residence by hanging.

Also Read | When Sushant Singh Rajput Impressed Sachin Tendulkar With His Batting Skills While Preparing for MS Dhoni Biopic.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police and further investigation is underway.

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike.

Earlier actors including Anupam Kher, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others expressed grief over the demise of the versatile actor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

