London [UK], February 21 (ANI): Music entrepreneur and YouTube star Jamal Edwards is no more.

He breathed his last on Sunday morning at the age of 31, E Online reported.

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit Nene in Anamika Khanna for ‘The Fame Game’ Promotions.

After learning about the unfortunate news about the demise of Edwards, the founder of SBTV, an online urban music platform that helped launch the careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J, fans and members of the music industry paid their emotional tributes on social media.

"He gave me opportunity after opportunity to showcase my talent from Brum into London. We need to keep his name and brand alive," rapper Lady Leshurr tweeted.

Also Read | Ek Villain Returns: Disha Patani Wraps Up Shooting of Her Film, Shares a Picture With Team!.

Describing Edwards as a "legend", Jaykae tweeted: "I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of UK grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it."

No details have been released about his death yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)