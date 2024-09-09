Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Following the trailer and first song 'Saathiya', makers of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan-starrer 'Yudhra' just dropped the second track 'Sohni Lagdi'.

Composed by Prem and Hardeep and sung by Jaz Dhami and Sonna Rele, it has catchy lyrics by Raj Ranjodh are designed to make you move and groove.

Choreographed by Bosco- Caesar, Siddhant and Malvika bring their A-game to 'Sohni Lagdi'.

Sharing the song's video, Zee Music Company on Instagram wrote, "Get ready to groove on #SohniLagdi, song out now. #Yudhra releasing in theatres on 20th September."

'Saathiya', the first track is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are written by the legendary Javed Akhtar.

The song showcases the romantic chemistry between Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra will hit theatres on September 20.

Recently, the Yudhra team also released Siddhant and Malavika's character posters from the film. In one of the posters, Malavika could be seen wearing a black top and matching pants while looking sharply at the camera.

Siddhant can be seen decked up in a suit and smoking in a swag by giving intense expressions.

They also released the trailer a few days ago.

In the trailer, we can see Siddhant in angry mode. The trailer also showcases Malavika Mohanan as the captivating Nikhat, and Raghav Juyal as the menacing villain Shafiq.

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar. It promises a blend of gripping action and dynamic storytelling.

Siddhant was last seen in Netflix's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The film dwells in the world of modern-day friendship where the youngsters of this generation are immensely affected by their image in the social media world. (ANI)

