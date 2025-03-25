Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday penned a cute yet hilarious birthday wish for his father Yograj Singh, who is known for stirring controversies with his outspoken remarks.

Calling his dad 'Dragon Singh', Yuvraj on Instagram wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only Dragon Singh. Lots of love dad! Hope your day is as action packed as you are."

Yuvraj also shared an adorable snap featuring his dad with his grandchildren. In the image, we can also see Yuvi's wife, Hazel Keech, sharing smiles with the family.

Repositing Yuvraj's Instagram Story, Hazel wrote, "Happy birthday papa. Your grandkids love their Bapu."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Yuvraj recently opened his restaurant KOCA (Kitchen of Celebratory Arts)

Speaking with ANI, he shared the significance of maintaining a balanced diet and his motivation behind launching the restaurant.

"Well, I think I'm at that stage in life that I need to be careful about my food because my life has been a roller coaster. Certain things don't suit me, and certain things do but as an athlete, I think it's important to keep a good diet and represent myself well. It's important to be healthy, and that's the reason why we are celebrating KOCA," Yuvraj explained.

He emphasized that KOCA offers a wide variety of cuisines, catering to diverse tastes."It's a place where people can come, taste our food, and celebrate. With friends, you celebrate life by eating good food. We have everything, ghar ka khana, continental, Chinese, Japanese, whatever you want, we have it," he added.

He hopes to welcome his teammates soon."Yes, I was just talking to Hazel that not only just our gang, we should invite everyone. It's important that everybody comes here, enjoys the food, and tells us, 'Yuvi, your food is good,'" he said. (ANI)

