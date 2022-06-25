Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): American actor and singer Zachary Levi revealed that he suffered from a 'complete mental breakdown' that forced him to stay in a psych ward for three weeks.

In the 'Heart of the Matter' podcast with journalist Elizabeth Vargas, the 'Shazam' star confessed that he struggled with dealing with certain stuff for the most part of his life, reported Page Six. However, Levi realized that he 'was struggling with these things' when he became quite older.

"I've struggled with this stuff most of my life. I didn't realize that I was struggling with these things until I was 37, about five years ago, and I had a complete mental breakdown." confessed the actor.

Further, Levi admitted that he resorted to 'sex or drugs or booze or things to distract or numb him from the pain, reported Page Six. However, the actor added that although alcohol consumption gives 'temporary relief' it amplifies one's 'anxiety tenfold', causing a 'vicious cycle'.

"The irony is that booze can give you this temporary relief, but then the next day amplifies that anxiety tenfold. "So, then you're running back to get more, and it just becomes this vicious cycle," said Levi.

Levi confessed that he began struggling with mental health disorders by growing up with his mother who suffered from a borderline personality disorder accompanied by his father who was a devout 'perfectionist', reported Page Six.

"I was an embarrassment to the family. I mean, it was lots of vitriol, lots of yelling," expressed the actor.

Later in the podcast, Levi revealed that he ended up in a psych ward after suicidal thoughts gripped him and he was getting 'active thoughts of ending' his life, reported Page Six.

"I was having very active thoughts of ending my life. It wasn't the first time I had had them. I had been in dark places in my life before, but I guess in those moments I had people around me," said the 'American Underdog' actor.

According to Page Six, Levi took part in an 'intensive life-changing, life-saving therapy," which helped him in managing his intrusive thoughts and help him to cope with his mental health. He revealed that people's 'minds... are easily hijacked' if not kept in check.

"Our minds are so powerful, but they are... so easily hijacked if we don't really go, 'Oh, wait... I'm doing it again. I'm starting to speak ill of myself again. I'm starting to be harsh or critical of myself. I'm starting to judge where I'm at in my life," said the actor. (ANI)

