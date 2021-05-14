Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): American filmmaker Zack Snyder showed his support for J.J Abrams' upcoming DC movie, which is rumored to center on a Black Superman.

People Magazine reported that during his Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' movie promotions, Zack publically admitted that he was interested to see how Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates have executed the superman reboot and called the move to cast a Black actor as the famed superhero "long overdue."

"My feeling is that I love J.J. Abrams, I love what he's done in the past. I'm interested to see what happens, it's a bold and cool and probably long overdue move. But I love Henry [Cavill] as Superman, of course, I do. He's my superman," Zack said.

The new movie is a reboot to Zack's original 2016 superhero movie titled 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017 'Justice League'. In these Henry Cavill played the character of Superman.

The upcoming movie will see a 'black' superman which is being produced by Abrams with Coates writing the screenplay.

"I'm not really involved in any of the decision-making at Warner Brothers in any way, so I guess for me it's just wait and see what they do with this and how it manifests itself. But on the surface, it seems interesting," Zack concluded.

On a related note, after Warner Bros. announced the reboot back in February, Michael B. Jordan rubbished rumors of him being cast as the new superman in the movie.

However, People Magazine also learnt that the movie will likely focus on a Black Superman, a storyline Jordan reportedly tried to start developing back in 2019 when he first signed a production deal with Warner Bros. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)