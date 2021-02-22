Los Angeles, Feb 22 (PTI) Filmmaker Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie "Army of the Dead" is set for a May 21 premiere on streaming platform Netflix.

The director shared the news on Twitter along with the film's official poster.

"Survivors take all. #ArmyOfTheDead on @Netflix May 21," Snyder tweeted.

He also revealed that the first teaser of the movie will come out on Thursday.

The filmmaker, known for movies such as "300", "Watchmen", "Man of Steel", "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Justice League", returns to zombie genre with the upcoming film.

He had made his directorial debut with zombie horror "Dawn of the Dead" in 2004.

Headlined by Dave Bautista, "Army of the Dead" is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The cast also feature Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighofer and Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi. PTI

