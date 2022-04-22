Washington [US], April 22 (ANI): While Met Gala is an event full of glitz and glamour with several celebrities showing up dressed in their fashion best, the ceremony would surely miss style icon, Zendaya, for the third year in a row.

The 'Euphoria' star recently announced that she will be missing the Met Gala for the third year in a row.

"I'm sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working. Your girl's gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best," Zendaya told to an outlet on Wednesday at the 'Euphoria' For Your Consideration Emmys event, as per Page Six.

She added that she will be tennis, referring to her upcoming movie 'Challengers,' which follows a group of players competing for the Grand Slam.

"I will be back eventually," the 'Dune' star promised by saying that as always, she will make up for her absence throughout the year with "better-than-ever" red carpet looks.

"I'll keep delivering in other ways," she said.

The 'Spider-Man' star last hit the steps of the Met Gala in 2019, dressed up in a 'Cinderella' gown that magically transformed colours with the help of Fairy Godmother, and stylist, Law Roach.

The 25-year-old actor opted for a short dress with a long red train at her first Met Gala in 2015.

From her debut to her last appearance, Zendaya has always shown up experimenting with outfits ranging from a short, youthful Fausto Puglisi look to a sexy, armoured full-length dress by Versace.

During last year's Met Gala, Zendaya was off filming her hit show 'Euphoria'.

Meanwhile, based on a two-part exhibit, this year's theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' follows the 2021 Met Gala theme, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.

The gala is scheduled to take place on May 2. (ANI)

