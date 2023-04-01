Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): 'Spider-Man' star Zendaya on Saturday turned heads with her look in a blue sequined saree at the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event in Mumbai. Not only her look but her gesture towards the paparazzi as she greeted them with 'namaste' won many hearts.

She opted for a blue and golden sequined saree for India in fashion red carpet. She kept her make-up heavy and her hair tied in a bun. Zendaya completes her traditional look with minimal jewellery.

Soon after she arrived at the event, several pictures and videos of her started surfacing on social media.

She greeted the paps at the event with a namaste before leaving the spot.

India in Fashion - Curated by author and costume expert Hamish Bowles and designed by award-winning exhibition designer Patrick Kinmonth along with Rooshad Shroff, this first-of-its-kind exhibition will showcase over 140 pieces of costume documenting India's impact on the global fashionable imagination. The India-inspired pieces have been sourced from some of the biggest museums and unseen personal collections from around the globe. The exhibition's spectacular set will feature costumes from iconic brands such as Chanel and Dior to key historic pieces dating as far back as the 18th century.

India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, opened on Friday, March 31 with an exquisite showcase of the best of India across music, theatre, fine arts and crafts to audiences from India and the world.

The Centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts. The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called 'Swadesh' along with three blockbuster shows - a musical theatrical called 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation'; a costume art exhibition called 'India in Fashion' and a visual art show called 'Sangam/Confluence'. Together, the programming is and exploration into the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.

The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

Spread across the Centre's concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' -- one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India.

Apart from Zendaya, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rekha and many others gracxed the second day at NMACC. (ANI)

