Good news for all the Euphoria fans! HBO has renewed the Emmy Award-winning series Euphoria for a third season, following a record-breaking premiere and ongoing success for the Zendaya-led show's sophomore season. As per Variety, the information regarding the hit show's renewal came from Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming. Hell’s Kitchen: Gordon Ramsay’s Reality Competition Cooking Show Gets Renewed for Two More Seasons by Fox.

"Sam [Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," Orsi said in a statement. "We couldn't be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," Orsi added. The Flash Season 9: Grant Gustin to Make a New Deal for Renewal of CW’s Flagship DC Series.

The first season of 'Euphoria', which was based on the 2012 Israeli miniseries of the same name, premiered in June 2019 and followed high schooler Rue (Zendaya) as she struggled with her sobriety and the ups and downs in her romantic relationships. The second season of the Sam Levinson-created show kicked off earlier this month with its premiere becoming the most-viewed episode of an HBO series on HBO Max.

The premiere also became the most talked-about episode of premium cable television on social media since the 'Game of Thrones' finale in May 2019.

"Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction," reads HBO's plot summary for season 2.

In addition to Zendaya, 'Euphoria' stars Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Eric Dane and Colman Domingo. Minka Kelly and Dominic Fike also joined the star-studded cast for the second season. Euphoria is produced in partnership with A24. Leshem and Levin executive produce the series alongside Levinson, as well as Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein and Zendaya.

Although most of 'Euphoria's' characters are in high school, Zendaya previously reminded fans that the subject matter is a bit more mature, dealing with issues like drug addiction and spousal abuse.

"I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences," she wrote ahead of Season 2's premiere. "This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch." "Please only watch it if you feel comfortable," added the actor, who won a primetime Emmy for her performance, becoming the youngest person to win within the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category. She further said, "Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya." The season two finale of 'Euphoria' will air on February 27.

