Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): Hollywood actor Zooey Deschanel would be breaking out her art supplies for Sony's upcoming live-action take on the classic children's book 'Harold and the Purple Crayon'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, published in 1955, Crockett Johnson's book follows Harold, a 4-year-old who, with the power of his crayon, creates worlds around him.

Deschanel will join an already announced cast of Zachary Levi and Lil Rel Howery.

Academy Award nominee Carlos Saldanha will direct the live-action movie from a screenplay by David Guion and Michael Handelman, the writers behind 'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb' and 'Dinner for Schmucks'. John Davis is producing through his Davis Entertainment banner.

'Harold' has long been a sought-after, if not difficult to crack, Hollywood IP. Spike Jonze, Will Smith and Steven Spielberg were once attached to a feature adaptation in different capacities.

Deschanel is best known for her role on the long-running sitcom 'New Girl', with an extensive list of feature credits that include '(500) Days of Summer, 'Yes Man', 'Our Idiot Brother' and 'Elf'.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee will next be seen in Focus Features' 'Dreamin' Wild', opposite Casey Affleck and Walton Goggins, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

