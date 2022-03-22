Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): The untimely demise of 'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar, popularly known as Tod Fod, has left filmmaker Zoya Akhtar extremely heartbroken.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya shared a picture of Dharmesh and wrote, "You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai."

Also Read | Oscars 2022: Beyonce in Talks to Grace the 94th Academy Awards With Her Live Performance.

Dharmesh recently passed away at the age of 24. The cause of his death is still not known.

He was associated with the Mumbai based hip hop collective called 'Swadesi' and was also featured in Zoya's film 'Gully Boy'.

Also Read | Jayeshbhai Jordaar: YRF Head Aditya Chopra to Turn Ranveer Singh's Quick-Witted Character into Comic Book Series.

He had lent his voice to the song 'India 91' in the Ranveer Singh-starrer film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)