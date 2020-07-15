New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reminisced about shooting for 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' with a throwback picture as the film clocked nine years on Wednesday.

Zoya took to Instagram to post the picture featuring her, and the three lead actors of the film - Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol.

The picture features the three sitting with Zoya, the director of the movie, and previewing a scene from the film.

The 47-year-old filmmaker wrote, " I think we got it! #znmd #9yearstoday #besttimeever."

All the three lead actors of the film commented on the post saying how much they miss shooting for the film.

"Miss this shoot so so much," commented Farhan Akhtar while, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Things that make you wanna shout out " "AAAI LOVE YOU GUYS !!!" Truly the best times ever."

Actor Abhay Deol, on the other hand, expressed his desire to make the film all over again. "Uff! I'd make this film all over again just be back on set," he wrote.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' is an adventure drama with an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah.

The critically acclaimed film was released in 2011 and was a major hit at the box office. (ANI)

