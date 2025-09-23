Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 23 (ANI): The mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg have were brought to the crematorium in Kamarkuchi village of Assam for the final rites.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is present at the site, closely monitoring all the rituals in coordination with the authorities and the singer's family members. Visuals show Garg's mortal remains being carried away for the final tributes.

Hundreds of people gathered at the crematorium to bid an emotional farewell to their beloved Zubeen Garg.

In another video, CM Sarma offered a heartfelt tribute to the singer, respectfully bowing down in prayer. With full state honours, the late singer will be laid to rest on a 10-bigha plot beside the National Highway.

Earlier in the morning, Garg's second post-mortem was completed at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), following which his remains were brought back to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.

"People have demanded a post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body in Assam as well. While the post-mortem was done in Singapore, since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted here in Assam. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg," CM Sarma told reporters.

The Chief Minister has been paying tributes to the singer and his contribution to Indian music through multiple social media posts. He also assured that arrangements will be planned to screen the last rites at possible public venues so that people may join together in bidding a final farewell. (ANI)

