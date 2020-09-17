Los Angeles, Sep 17 (PTI) ABC has given a straight-to-series order to "Rebel", a drama inspired by the life of environmental activist Erin Brockovich.

The 10-episode show hails from Krista Vernoff, the showrunner of ABC's long-running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy".

"The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description. Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree.

"She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing. It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her," Vernoff said in a statement.

Actor Katey Sagal will play the lead role in the series, which will be produced by ABC Signature and Sony Pictures Television.

The story revolves around Annie "Rebel" Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree.

"She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost," the official logline read.

The show will also feature actors John Corbett, Andy Garcia, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis and Tamala Jones in pivotal roles.

Vernoff will also executive produce the series alongside Alexandre Schmitt, Brockovich, John Davis, John Fox and Andrew Stearn.

