Entertenment News | Actor Deepika Singh's Mother Tests Positive for COVID-19, She Seeks Help from Delhi Govt

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) TV actor Deepika Singh has sought help from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after her mother tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital.

The "Diya Aur Baati Hum" actor took to social media on Friday and shared a video, saying that her father is facing great difficulty as he has not been given reports by a government hospital. She tagged the Delhi CM in her post.

"My mom has been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive. ?My mom and dad are in Delhi. The test has been done in Lady Hardinge hospital and they didn't give reports. They only allowed my father to click its picture. I really hope the concerned personnel are reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help," Deepika wrote on Instagram, also tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, Deepika shared she has a joint family of 45 members including her parents in Delhi and believes everyone is at risk at the moment.

"This is a request message to the Delhi government and Arvind Kejriwal about my mother, who is 59-year-old and has tested positive for corona. Her test was conducted Lady Hardinge four to five days back but the reports are not being handed to them. My father was told to take the photo of the report and he doesn't have WhatsApp so we can't show it to any hospital,” she said in a video message.

Deepika said she is currently in Mumbai with her son and it is difficult for her to travel to Delhi at this point. She added that her sister has flown in to Delhi and is taking care of her parents.

She further shared that her mother had fever and had lost the sense of taste a while back after which the family decided to get her tested.

"My mother had not even stepped out and so we don't even know how she got infected. My mother has never felt so weak in her life. It is essential to get her necessary treatment,” she said.

Deepika also shared the difficulty the family is facing in getting her mother admitted to a hospital.

"I don't have any source in Delhi. We are unable to get in contact with any hospital be it private or government. Where I have tried to call we are facing issues as there are no beds available in the hospitals and they are saying make her stay at home.

"We are not getting any guidance from anywhere, not even for medicines. We don't have any hard copy of the report so we are unable to get her admitted to another hospital,” she said.

The actor said she is worried for her parents and other family members.

"Everyone is scared and I need your help, Delhi Government and Arvind Kejriwal ji. I am sharing contact details of my husband kindly help us soon,” she said in the concluding message.

