Entertenment News | Actor Murli Sharma's Mother Passes Away

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Actor Murli Sharma's mother, Padma Sharma, has died after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 76.

According to family sources, Sharma breathed her last on Sunday at her Mumbai residence.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Nia Sharma or Hina Khan, Who Looks Hotter in Distressed White Denim Shorts? View Pics.

Murli had last year lost his father, aged ,84.

The actor has featured in films like "Dabangg", "Golmaal 3", "Main Hoon Na" and most recently "Street Dancer 3D".

Also Read | Mimi: Kriti Sanon Opens Up About How She Lost 15 Kilos in Lockdown Period Which She Gained for Laxman Utekarâ€™s Film.

He is is married to actor Ashwini Kalsekar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)