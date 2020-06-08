Entertenment News | Allu Arjun Clocks 7 Million Followers on Instagram

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Monday touched the seven million followers mark on Instagram and thanked his fans for their love.

The actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram and said he was grateful.

"Thank you for all the love. Gratitude forever," he captioned the picture.

The actor has contributed towards various relief funds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arjun made a donation of Rs 1.25 crore to relief funds of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala and an additional, Rs 20 lakh to Corona Crisis Charity set up by south film industry to help the daily wage workers.

The actor will be next seen in the action-thriller "Pushpa", featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj.

