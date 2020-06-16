Entertenment News | Amazon Orders New Autism Comedy Series from Writer Jason Katims

Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) Amazon Studios has partnered with writer Jason Katims for a new coming-of-age comedic drama series.

The show has received a series order from the studio with Katims, best known for his work on series "Parenthood" and "Friday Night Lights", serving as writer and executive producer.

It will follow the lives of three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, striving for the same things that we all desire: To get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.

Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna will play the three lead roles in the series, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video.

"Having a 23-year-old son on the spectrum, it is deeply personal for me to get to tell this unique story of what it's like to come of age as someone with autism," Katims in a statement.

"I'm grateful to Jen Salke, Vernon Sanders and the entire Amazon team, along with my friends at Universal Television, who share my passion for this project, and who are incredibly supportive creative partners," he added.

The project hails from Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, in association with True Jack and yesStudios.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, hailed Katims for his "exceptional" work in "creating beautiful and relatable stories about deeply authentic characters".

"This series is honest, touching and incredibly entertaining, with casting that delivers a unique and genuine perspective on universal themes that we know our global Amazon Prime Video customers will love," she added.

