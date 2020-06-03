Entertenment News | Amy Grant Has Open Heart Surgery to Fix Heart Condition

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nashville (US), Jun 3 (AP) A publicist for Amy Grant says the contemporary Christian singer had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition she has had since birth.

Doctors discovered Grant had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup.

Grant, who is married to country singer Vince Gill, is six-time Grammy winner with well known crossover pop hits like “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That's What Love is For". (AP)

