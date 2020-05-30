Entertenment News | Andy Samberg-starrer 'Palm Springs' to Premeire on Hulu in July

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 30 (PTI) Actor Andy Samberg's upcoming movie "Palm Springs" will make its debut on streaming service Hulu on July 10.

According to Variety, the film will also release in some drive-in theatres in the US.

The romantic comedy, which features Cristin Milioti and JK Simmons alongside Samberg, has been directed by Max Barbakow.

Andy Siara has penned the script.

Samberg plays Nyles, a carefree guy who has a chance encounter with a reluctant maid of honour (Milioti) at a Palm Springs wedding.

"Things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue... or each other," the official plotline of the movie read.

The project, which hails from Limelight and Lonely Island Classics, was acquired by Hulu and Neon during the Sundance Film Festival in a record USD 22 million rights deal.

