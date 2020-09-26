Los Angeles, Sep 26 (PTI) Anthony and Joe Russo's much-awaited film "Cherry", starring Tom Holland, has been acquired by Apple Original Films.

The movie, which is The Russo Brothers' first directorial project since blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, will be debuting on Apple TV Plus in early 2021, reported Variety.

Also Read | Lily Collins Is Engaged To Charlie McDowell! Actress Flaunts Her Engagement Ring And Says 'The Purest Joy I've Ever Felt' (View Pics).

"Cherry" is an adaptation of author Nico Walker's New York Times bestselling novel.

It tells the true-life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into an opioid addiction and began robbing banks.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor To Start Prepping For Shashank Khaitan Directorial After Wrapping Up Jersey?.

Walker wrote the book from prison after he was caught and convicted for robbery in 2011.

The cast also includes Ciara Bravo, Kelli Berglund, Jack Reynor, Forrest Goodluck, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, Kyle Harvey and Thomas Lennon

Jessica Goldberg has adapted the critically-acclaimed novel along with Angela Russo-Otstot.

The Russo Brothers have also produced the movie through their banner AGBO, alongside Mike Larocca, Chris Castaldi, Jonathan Gray and Matthew Rhodes.

Todd Makurath, Jake Aust, Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne serve as executive producers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)