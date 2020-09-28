Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said his party RPI(A) will stage a protest if the police does not arrest filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in a week in connection with rape charges levelled against him by an actress.

Athawale, who met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with the actress here, told reporters he will write to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking protection for her.

The Mumbai Police will be responsible if something wrong happens to the victim, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he will also pen a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue and added his party, too, will giveprotection to the actress.

I have seen the police taking immediate action and nab accused in cases of atrocities against womenBut Kashyap has not nabbed yet.

"I have instructed the police to ensure no injustice is meted out to her, he said after meeting Nangare Patil.

My party will also give her protection. The RPI(A) will stage a protest if Kashyap is not arrested in seven days, Athawale warned.

The rape case against Kashyap was lodged last week. The 48-year-old filmmaker has denied all charges.

