Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) Film personalities from Bengali cinema, including singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo, singer Srikanto Acharya and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, have paid homage to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyan.

The singer, 74, died on Friday after being admitted to a hospital on August 5. He had tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Wishes Daughter Nitara on Her 8th Birthday, Expresses Happiness to Be Spending So Much Time with Kids in 2020 (See Pic).

Supriyo remembered the veteran singer as a “humble” soul.

"I had first listened to his music when I studied in class 11 and my love for his meliflous voice which added a new life to lyrics only grew in subsequent years,” he told a Bengali TV channel.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Embraces Her Kidney Transplant Scar in Latest Instagram Post.

The member of parliament recalled a chance meeting with Balasubrahmanyam in San Francisco.

"When he learnt that I was staying in same hotel he sent a note requesting me to meet him. And it was an important day for me. He was a great and humble soul," he said.

Acharya said Balasubrahmanyam's death is great loss of Indian film industry.

"I was so happy to know he was recovering couple of days back. But our hopes were dashed as his condition worsened in last few days. It is a great loss. We need such personalities as guardians who will show us right path,” he said.

Mukherji shared the lyrics of his popular song from “Roja”.

Singer Iman Chakraborty tweeted 'RIP Sir."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)