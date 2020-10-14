Los Angeles, Oct 14 (PTI) "Revolution" star Billy Burke has joined Netflix's "Maid", a dramedy series headlined by Margaret Qualley.

The show will follow Qualley, who broke out with her role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", as Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy.

Written by Molly Smith Metzler, "Maid" is inspired by Stephanie Land's bestselling memoir "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive".

According to Deadline, Burk will play Hank, the father of Alex and the former husband of Paula (Andie MacDowell), from whom he is estranged.

A contractor whose life and career was hard hit by alcoholism and the recession, Hank has survived by becoming deeply religious and sobering up. Now remarried with twins, he denies any of the darkness in his past.

Also part of the cast are Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, and Tracy Vilar.

Hollywood star Margot Robbie's banner LuckyChap Entertainment is attached to produce the series in collaboration with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Metzler will serve as showrunner and executive producer along with John Wells, Erin Jontow, Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Brett Hedblom and Stephanie Land. PTI

