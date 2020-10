Los Angeles, Oct 14 (PTI) Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will serve as an executive producer on Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou's "Apples".

The movie was recently screened at Venice Film Festival's Orizzonti section and later toured the Telluride and Toronto International Film Festivals.

Blanchett boarded the project along with Andrew Upton, and Coco Francini of her banner Dirty Films, reported Deadline.

The Greek-language movie, which is a strong contender for Greece's official selection for the Oscars 2020, takes place amidst an unpredictable, sweeping pandemic that causes people to develop sudden amnesia.

According to the official logline, a man finds himself enrolled in a recovery programme designed to help him build a new life. His treatment: performing daily tasks prescribed by his doctors on cassette tape, and capturing these new memories with a Polaroid camera.

"'Apples' is an unforgettable, prescient cinematic experience. Christos Nikou's film is a unique and beautiful fable about memory and loss which resonates deeply with the unrecognisable terrain in which we currently find ourselves.

"We are invigorated to be in creative dialogue with Christos and to help share his warmth, humour and his fascinating world view," Blanchett, Upton, and Francini said in a joint statement.

Nikou co-wrote the film with Stavros Raptis.

Actor Aris Servetalis plays the lead role in the movie, produced by Iraklis Mavroidis, Angelo Venetis, Aris Dagios, Mariusz Wlodarski, and Nikou.

