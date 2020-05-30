Entertenment News | Cynthia Erivo to Lead Quibi's Docuseries 'What We Keep'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 30 (PTI) Short-form streaming service Quibi has partnered with "Harriet" star Cynthia Erivo for upcoming docuseries "What We Keep".

The series, to be directed by Penny Lane, is based on Bill Shapiro and Naomi Wax's book of the same name, reported Deadline.

The show is relevant in the current global landscape as it brings objects to the forefront that provide comfort, memories, and safety, something that is more important than ever.

It features unforgettable stories of deep love, pure inspiration, and great humour -- and reveals these items as reminders of who we are.

Erivo, 33, will also serve as executive producer alongside Shapiro, Wax, Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus.

The actor will next star as Aretha Franklin in the third edition of National Geographic series "Genius".

