Los Angeles, Aug 19 (PTI) "Always Be My Maybe" co-stars Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park are teaming up for a heist film with an Asian American ensemble set up at Amazon Studios.

The script will be penned by screenwriter Young Il Kim, who has worked on Showtime's "Billions".

The logline is being kept under wraps but Kim said the film will loosely focus on a reunion of high school friends who come together in a nod to the classic, fun ensemble heist films.

"I think it has nods to 'Ocean's 11', 'The Full Monty' as well as 'Better Luck Tomorrow'... There is an appetite to see this kind of a movie with an Asian-American cast, and that is a really promising sign of the time," the "Hawaii Five-0" star told Deadline.

"It's a story that kind of highlights community, friendship, unity in a very familiar genre that people I think will enjoy," he added.

The germ of the idea came from Kim, Park and John Cheng, head of development, at 3AD production house currently producing the series "The Good Doctor".

Kim and Park, who share Korean roots and have been old friends, said they are looking forward to working on the project.

"We can't wait to join with Young to tell this special story of friendship, pride and community. We're also very grateful to Amazon for their exceptional enthusiasm and support," they said in a joint statement.

Park, also known for starring in hit family comedy series "Fresh Off The Boat", will serve as producer alongside Kim and Cheng who will produce via their 3AD banner.

While Kim recently appeared on NBC's medical drama "New Amsterdam", Park starred in the "Valley Girl" remake. PTI

