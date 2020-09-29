Pune, Sep 29 (PTI) The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Students' Association (FSA) on Tuesday requested film-maker Shekhar Kapur to take up the issues of fee hike and "curbing of students' voice" in his new role.

Kapur, an acclaimed director, has been appointed president of the FTII Society and chairman of the institute's governing council.

Aadhith V Sathvin, President, FSA, said there have been constant attacks on public education institutions in the country with fees hikes and curbing of student voices of dissent and representation.

"We hope Mr Shekhar Kapur, who is a noted filmmaker, with his experience, will carry out the vision of the institution and take it forward.

"We also strongly urge him to take note and also take action on the ongoing fee hike issues and the curbing of students voices in the academic council of FTII, which is an attack on the Constitution of the academic council itself," he said in a statement.

