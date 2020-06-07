Entertenment News | Have Deleted the Scene, but Don't Appreciate Bullying: Ekta Kapoor on 'Triple X' S2 Controversy

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Producer Ekta Kapoor, who has been booked on the charges of spreading obscenity in her web show "Triple X" season 2, said the team has deleted the scene in question but the bullying and rape threats by social media trolls are in bad taste.

An FIR has been registered against Kapoor and two others in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on charges of obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems in the second season of "Triple X", police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Amyra Dastur Looks Hotter Than Ever in a White Embroidered Crop Top and Denim Hot Pants in This Latest Lockdown Photoshoot!.

The FIR also mentions about a particular scene which allegedly portrays the Indian Army's uniform in a highly objectionable way, an officer said.

Kapoor, the founder of ALTBalaji, which is owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms, said their organisation is "deeply respectful" of the Indian Army and apologised for hurting any sentiments unintentionally.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Slams Sonu Sood and His Efforts to Help Migrant Workers in an Editorial Taunting Him as 'Mahatma' of Lockdown.

"As an individual and as an organisation we are deeply respectful towards Indian Army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so action has been taken from our side.

"We fully apologise for any sentiment that is hurt unintentionally. What we don't appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls," the producer said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)