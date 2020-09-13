Los Angeles, Sep 13 (PTI) HBO MAX has handed a season three order for superhero series "Doom Patrol".

The show is touted as the assembly of DC's strangest group of outcasts: Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade).

Also Read | Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni Reveals Who Is 'Kattappa' Of the House; First Elimination for the Season to Happen Today.

The show's first season premiered in February 2019, followed by its sophomore chapter in June this year.

"On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor. And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC UNIVERSE and, of course, HBO Max," developer and executive producer Jeremy Carver said in a statement.

Also Read | Lili Reinhart Birthday Special: The Riverdale Actress Believes in Setting Millennial Fashion Goals, One Outfit at a Time (View Pics).

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said "Doom Patrol" has become "one of the most watched Max Originals" on the streamer.

"The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike," she added.

"Doom Patrol” is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Geoff Johns. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)