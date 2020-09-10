Los Angeles, Sep 10 (PTI) HBO Max is planning to adapt classic children's novel "The Westing Game" into a series.

The potential adaptation of the book, which was written by author Ellen Raskin in 1978, hails from MGM/UA Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Julie Corman, who owns rights to the novel, will serve as an executive producer.

"The Westing Game" is an ensemble mystery-comedy that begins with the death of millionaire Samuel Westing. The reading of his will sets in motion a game for his 16 heirs unlike any other, the winners of which will walk away with his $200 million fortune.

The book had won the Newbery Medal and was number one among all-time children's novels by School Library Journal in 2012.

HBO Max, MGM and Corman are currently interviewing writers and directors who will adapt the book for television.

