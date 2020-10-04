Los Angeles, Oct 4 (PTI) Actor-comedian Jermaine Flower is working on an animated comedy, loosely based on his formidable years growing up in a working class town in Prince George's County, Maryland, with his family.

Fowler will serve as the creator, writer and executive producer on the Fox project, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Stare all You Want For Athiya Shetty’s Pristine and Pastel Outfits from the New Photoshoot are Worth All Your Attention (View Pics).

He is best known for his performance in CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts” and Pete Holmes' HBO comedy “Crashing”.

The 32-year-old actor has also voiced the character of Pete Repeat on Netflix's “BoJack Horseman”.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Birthday Special: Her Regal Affair With Ethnic Ensembles With an Abundance of Beauty and Elegance!.

On the film front, Flower will next be seen opposite Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a biopic about the assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)