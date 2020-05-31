Entertenment News | John Cusack Says Chicago Police 'came' at Him with Batons During George Floyd Protests

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 31 (PTI) Actor John Cusack has claimed that officers of the Chicago Police charged at him with batons as he was recording a video of a burning car amid the protests and riots in the city in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Floyd, a black man, died last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

The "Serendipity" star, who has been using social media to document the protests that have sparked across the US after Floyd's death, shared a hazy video on Twitter in which he claimed officers yelled at him to leave the area where he had been filming.

"Cops didn't like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike," Cusack captioned the clip.

Though the video didn't clearly show the action, Cusack alleged that the police can be heard striking his bicycle with batons.

"Alright, alright," the actor is heard replying.

In another tweet, Cusack said he had also been "hit by pepper spray" during the protests.

Prior to the incident, the actor posted a number of videos showing protesters smashing windows, buildings set on fire and looting stores across downtown Chicago with heavy police deployment in the city.

