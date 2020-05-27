Entertenment News | John David Washington Says He Used to Have Several Queries During 'Tenet' Making

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 27 (PTI) Actor John David Washington has revealed that he had so many questions regarding the plot of Christopher Nolan's upcoming actioner "Tenet" that he used to constantly bug the director.

"Tenet" is Nolan's first film since his 2017 Oscar-nominated war drama "Dunkirk" and features a star-studded cast of Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Expresses Disappointment As Her Summer Wedding With FiancÃ© Alex Rodriguez Had To Be Postponed Due To The Pandemic.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps by the studio Warner Bros, Nolan had previously called the movie an "espionage thriller that spans several countries".

Speaking to Geoff Keighley during the film's second trailer launch on Fortnite, Washington said, "Every day I had questions for (Nolan). But he was very gracious, and he answered them very calmly and patiently."

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Treats Internet With Some Intense Hot Pictures On a Mid-Week Morning!.

"It was important that the actors could track the story correctly, so we could tell it the best way we could, and he was very patient with us. I say that very politely," the actor added.

The "BlackKklansman" star said he was "surprised" by some of the information that Nolan decided to give to the audience through the second trailer.

"Really, it's interesting, because there are just little nuggets of information and just breadcrumbs of information about the movie that I'm surprised (Nolan) was willing to reveal. And I love that he did," Washington added.

"Tenet" is expected to be released worldwide in July.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)