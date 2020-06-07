Entertenment News | Jordana Brewster, Andrew Form Call It Quits

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 7 (PTI) "The Fast and the Furious" star Jordana Brewster and husband, producer Andrew Form "quietly separated" earlier this year after 13 years of marriage.

A source told People magazine that the split was "amicable" and the couple will co-parent their two sons Julian, 6-and-a-half, and Rowan, who turns four this month.

"They have the utmost respect for each other. They remain committed to lovingly co-parent their two children as a team," the insider told the publication.

They tied the knot in May 2007 in a private ceremony on Nevis Island, two years after meeting on the sets of "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning", which starred Brewster and Form produced.

Representatives for Brewster, 40, and Form, 48, have not commented. PTI

