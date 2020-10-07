Los Angeles, Oct 7 (PTI) Universal and Amblin Entertainment have announced that "Jurassic World 3" has been delayed and will now bow out in 2022.

The new movie, titled "Dominion", was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres worldwide on June 11, 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will now release a year later on June 10, 2022.

The movie, being directed by Colin Trevorrow, was among the major Hollywood projects whose production scheduled was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed production in June.

On Tuesday, Trevorrow debuted the first teaser poster for the film, while addressing its delay.

"For the past three months, I've worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can't wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let's stay healthy and take care of each other until then," he wrote in a post on Twitter.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are coming back for the threequel, which will also feature original stars of 1993's "Jurassic Park" -- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He will also executive produce the film with Steven Spielberg.

