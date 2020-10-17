Los Angeles, Oct 17 (PTI) Actor Kate Hudson has boarded the cast of Apple's "Truth Be Told" for its upcoming season two.

According to Variety, Hudson will have a series lead role opposite Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Also Read | Hina Khan’s Obsessed with Her Denim Jumpsuits and We are Equally Smitten (View Pics).

The Apple TV Plus series marks the first regular television role for the 41-year-old actor, known for movies such as "Almost Famous", "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days", "Deepwater Horizon" and "Marshall".

Spencer will reprise her role of Poppy Parnell, a true crime podcaster, in the second season.

Also Read | Navratri 2020 Day 1 Colour Grey: Jennifer Winget or Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Whose Simple Styling Will You Like to Emulate? Vote Now.

Hudson will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and longtime friend of Poppy's as a new case that deeply involves both women unfolds and quickly puts their relationship to the ultimate test.

The first season of "Truth Be Told", which also featured Aaron Paul, premiered on the streamer in December 2019.

Season two will start production on October 26 here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)