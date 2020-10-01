Los Angeles, Oct 1 (PTI) Actor-comic Kevin Hart and wife, entrepreneur Eniko Parrish have become parents to their second child, daughter Kaori.

Parrish, who announced the baby's gender in May, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday with a photo that read "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime".

The picture's caption read: "Thankful, grateful... blessed a little bit of heaven sent down to earth... welcome to the world baby girl... we couldn't love you more..."

She also shared the newborn's date of birth as September 29.

Hart, 41, and Parrish, 34, announced their pregnancy in March.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, also share two-year-old son, Kenzo. In 2017, Hart publicly admitted to having cheated on his wife while she was pregnant with their son.

The "Jumanji" star also shares two children with his former wife, actor Torrei Hart: daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12. PTI

